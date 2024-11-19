When it comes to the 2024 Philadelphia Eagles offense, the big names almost always get all of the glory.

You've got Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley, who have been in the MVP race, AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, widely considered among the best WR1 and WR2s in the NFL, and even Dallas Goedert getting love as the ultimate tight end's tight end. But other than the occasional shout-out to Lane Johnson or an appearance by Jordan Mailata on The Masked Singer? Yeah, the “undercard” Eagles really don't receive that much attention.

Discussing one such player, Kenneth Gainwell, with reporters on Monday, Nick Sirianni celebrated everything the Memphis running back has done for the team since they both arrived in Philly back in 2021, noting that he plays football the right way even if that doesn't necessarily sell a bunch of jerseys.

“Yeah, first, [RB Kenneth Gainwell] Kenny has always taken advantage of his opportunities. This year is no different. I think Kenny is doing the same things he's done here since the moment I got here. And that he got here, too. We came in together. There is a lot that I do where I'll go back and watch tape, whether it's a situational football from '21, '22, '23, '24. Again, just always looking and trying to improve that way,” Sirianni told reporters.

“On our way to Brazil, I watched every third down we had here in the past three years. Long trip; nothing to do. Someone gave me a couple of shows to watch, and I just wanted to watch tape instead. Anyway, Kenny Gainwell was all over that tape, making plays all over that tape. And so, to answer your question, I don't think he's doing anything different. I think he's just taking advantage of his opportunities because he's always done that. He's always been the second back or the third back.

“In '21, there was a game he was down, that he wasn't active for. He was like, ‘That ain't happening to me again,' and it hasn't. He's such a reliable football player. We've had faith in Kenny – again, not blind faith, we've had faith because of the way he's produced here since very early on. And he continues to be that guy that we can have faith in. And he's contributing on special teams and taking a bigger role on that. He's tough. He's dependable. Great teammate.”

Widely celebrated as a do-it-all running back who can attack opposing defenses as a receiver or a runner, Gainwell has been the Eagles' third-down back for years now, even with Barkley in the fold. And the best part? His teammates love him, too, which is good news for his future prospects.

Nick Sirianni credits Kenny G for being a positive Eagles presence

Continuing his comments on Gainwell, Sirianni celebrated what Gainwell brings to the locker room as much as the field, as he exemplifies what the Eagles look for in a draft prospect.

“You ask the guys on this team what they think about Kenny Gainwell; everyone will say the same thing. There is a reason he's been on this team for four years and has made some very significant plays. It's because we love him. We think he's a great teammate. We think he's a great football player,” Gainwell told reporters.

“And as you guys ask me these questions, and I'm talking about this guy and that guy, that's why this team is continuing to gel together. The emphasis we put on team, but most importantly, the guys we have on this team coming together. Because these guys make it. Again, there are just so many good teammates. Tribute to [Executive Vice President/General Manager] Howie [Roseman] and his staff. As [Executive Vice President/General Manager] Howie [Roseman] and I talk going into each draft, we talk about how important it is that these guys love football, that these guys have high character, and all these different things when we talk about players.”

What does the future hold for Gainwell in Philadelphia? Will he agree to a new long-term contract to remain with the team next spring? Or did Roseman draft his replacement back in April in Will Shipley, who can do similar things, even if the Eagles are barely using him on offense? Fans will find out soon enough.