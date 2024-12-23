In a battle that resulted in the Philadelphia Eagles losing their starting quarterback and the game at hand, receiver DeVonta Smith owned up to his role in the Week 16 loss against the Washington Commanders, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe on X.

“Devonta Smith said ‘I just dropped it, about late 4th quarter pass to him,” Wolfe wrote. “Smith didn’t make any excuses. He noted he called for the ball, but just dropped it.”

In his post-game press conference following his crucial dropped pass, Smith took complete responsibility for his mistake, per Howard Eskin on X.

“I mean, s**t, I made all them tough catches today, and the easiest one I had, I dropped it,” Smith said. “It is what it is. Charge it to the game. Ain't nobody else's fault but mine.”

When asked about how Smith would move on from the crucial drop, the fourth-year receiver kept it blunt with the reporter.

“The game's over with,” Smith said. “Ain't nothing I can do about it now.”

While Smith is one of the more sure-handed receivers in the NFL, he noted there's not much to learn from his costly mistake.

“I just dropped the ball,” Smith said. “There ain't no teaching on it. Just catch the ball. It's simple.”

However, while Smith didn't appear too bothered by the drop, it might've cost the Eagles their shot at a first-round bye in the 2024 NFL Playoffs.

Eagles drop to No. 2 seed in NFC Playoff Picture after Commanders loss

While they entered the week with a projected bye week in the first round of the playoffs, their loss to the Commanders dropped them to second place in the NFC.

However, the gap isn't insurmountable, with the Detroit Lions holding just a one-game lead over the Eagles.

Considering the Lions' laundry list of injuries, the Eagles could find themselves back in first place before the regular season is over.

Now, this loss makes things interesting in the NFC West, however.

After the results of Week 16, the Eagles (12-3) are two games ahead of the Commanders (10-5) with just two matchups remaining for both sides.

If the Eagles lose out and the Commanders win their last two games, Philly would drop to seventh place in the NFC, while Washington would move all the way up to second place.

Now, if the Eagles can find a way to win their last two games, they'll remain in second place, regardless of what the Commanders do.

So, the message Eagles' moving forward is to win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 and the New York Giants in Week 18.