Will DeVonta Smith be healthy enough to play in Week 16 against the Giants?

The Philadelphia Eagles are recovering from a tough Week 15 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The 20-17 defeat moved the Eagles to 10-4; however, the team remains top two in the NFC East. DeVonta Smith played solid during the loss, but the status of his knee is concerning for the Eagles' Week 16 matchup against the New York Giants.

DeVonta Smith gets a concerning knee injury ahead of the Eagles' Christmas Day matchup

Smith did not practice on Thursday due to management of a knee injury, per Reuben Frank. Hopefully, he simply needs to rest the knee and will be able to come back strong and ready to play.

Despite the Eagles' loss on Sunday, Smith was an important contributor to the offense. The 25-year-old wide receiver pulled in 50 yards on five receptions against the Seahawks. He was Philly's second-leading receiver behind AJ Brown.

Smith is ranked top 20 among NFL receivers in yards, touchdowns, and receptions, so the Eagles will want him for their Week 16 matchup against the Giants. Jalen Hurts would also be happy to have the services of Smith.

Hurts played in Week 15 despite reports of an illness that was plaguing him. The star QB had a solid performance, given he was sick. He threw for 143 yards on the day. Hurts' two interceptions cost Philly, but he will return healthy and ready to improve upon his performance in Week 16.

The Giants will enter Monday's game at 5-9 after their loss to the New Orleans Saints. Philadelphia must come ready to play to leave Christmas Day with a victory. Hopefully, DeVonta Smith and the rest of Philly's stars will be healed and ready to play.