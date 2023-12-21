This is a big boost for the Eagles as they try to respond amid a 3-game losing streak.

The Philadelphia Eagles have all sorts of problems after losing three straight games following a 10-1 start to the year. The defensive issues have been a huge concern, and they gave up a combined 95 points in the past three games against the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, and Seattle Seahawks. But, the Eagles appear set for a big boost with Avonte Maddox's practice window being opened, per the Eagles X account.

‘We've opened the 21-day practice window for CB Avonte Maddox.'

Maddox was also spotted at practice which is a huge sign for the team in need of some help on that side of the ball.

The 21-day practice window for Avonte Maddox is open and he is at practice warming up #Eagles pic.twitter.com/pmECUBtv6n — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) December 21, 2023

The Eagles recently made a change with Matt Patricia being named the play-caller on defense over Sean Desai. The Eagles defense ranks 26th in points allowed per game (24.4) and 29th in interceptions, a huge step down after this group helped earn a trip to the Super Bowl a season ago.

Maddox played just two games this season with five tackles and a forced fumble before suffering the pectoral injury, but he has proven to be a huge part of the defense since coming into the NFL in 2018.

The Eagles are still firmly in the playoff hunt but are now tied with the Dallas Cowboys for the NFC East lead with a 10-4 record. The Eagles face the New York Giants (twice) and Arizona Cardinals to finish off the regular season, and it will be worth monitoring Maddox's status to see when he can return to live action.