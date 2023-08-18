There was a scary sight in Philadelphia last night in the preseason game versus the Cleveland Browns when two key players were stretched off the field with bad injuries. Both wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland and defensive lineman Moro Ojomo had to be taken off the field by stretcher after the two suffered injuries to the head and neck area on two separate plays.

Cleveland went down after catching a pass in the third quarter from quarterback Tanner McKee and Ojomo was hurt in the fourth quarter while trying to take down Browns quarterback Kellen Mond. The good news is both Cleveland and Ojomo are responsive and on track for a full recovery.

The Eagles released an official statement on their Twitter page which in part said the following, “Both players were responsive and had full function in all extremities while on the field. Cleveland has since been diagnosed with a concussion and neck sprain, while Oromo has been diagnosed with a concussion.”

Tyrie Cleveland is making a push at the Eagles final roster after spending most of his career on the roster bubble. A former Denver Broncos 7th round pick out of Florida in 2020, Cleveland has recorded 91 receiving yards on eight receptions. He has also been a special teams contributor. Cleveland joined Philadelphia in 2022, but so far has only played on their practice squad. In the first preseason game of the season, Cleveland led the team in receiving yards with 68 yards on five receptions.

The Eagles drafted Moro Ojomo out of Texas in the 7th round of this year's draft. Prior to the injury, Ojomo had three tackles in the game.