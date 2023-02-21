Philadelphia Eagles’ star wide receiver AJ Brown does not want anyone throwing to him in Philly except Jalen Hurts. Brown had jokes on Tuesday when he joined the Crossing Broad sports blog in Philadelphia.

“I love Philly, and what I’m about to say. If you do not pay this man, just ship me off wherever he finna go,” Brown said with a smile. The comment got a good laugh from the podcast hosts.

“So you talk about pressure? Howie, get it done,” Brown asserted.

AJ Brown will leave if the Eagles don’t pay Jalen Hurts😂 pic.twitter.com/OEhJTkvlAl — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) February 21, 2023

Hurts and Brown were an electric duo in 2022; the combination of Brown and DeVonta Smith were a nightmare for opposing team’s secondaries throughout the regular season and playoffs.

Brown was exceptional for the Eagles in the 2022 regular season, scoring an incredible 11 times, including 155, 156 and 181 yard games for the team. Smith was no slouch either, catching seven touchdowns and eclipsing 100 receiving yards in four of the Eagles last five games.

Brown and Smith are just an absurd threat in the Eagles attack, and maybe the best receiver stack in the NFL today.

It’s clear that AJ Brown wants Jalen Hurts as his quarterback for the foreseeable future, and the team is reportedly working hard to lock Hurts up to a long-term deal.

The MVP candidate was drafted with the 53rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, just months after the team handed Carson Wentz a four-year, $128 million contract extension.

Although the team originally intended on him being a solid backup and insurance option, Hurts has blossomed into one of the premier quarterbacks in the National Football League.

Hurts is set to make four million dollars in the final year of his rookie contract; he doesn’t have a fifth year option because he wasn’t a first rounder, but will be due for a monster raise with his next contract.