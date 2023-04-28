Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Philadelphia Eagles got the steal of the 2023 NFL Draft when they were able to take Jalen Carter with the no. 9 overall pick. While eight teams passed on him amid concerns over his off-field issues, Philly apparently never focused on that.

Carter was once considered the top player in the class, and many even saw him as a potential no. 1 overall pick. He was also expected to be the first non-quarterback to be taken off the board. Nonetheless, legal problems after he was charged with reckless driving for allegedly racing a vehicle that led to the death of two teammates caused his name to drop on NFL Draft Boards. It didn’t help that he had a rather concerning showing during his pro day.

Despite those issues, though, Carter revealed that the Eagles didn’t ask much about his accident and legal problems during his visit to Philly, per James Palmer of NFL Network. Instead, the team used the time to get to know the Georgia standout and his personality.

For what it’s worth, even amid the off-field problems that he had, Carter was largely expected to be drafted within the Top 6 of the NFL Draft. Clearly, however, teams grew concerns about all the controversies surrounding him.

As for the Eagles, it’s obvious they liked what they saw and heard from Jalen Carter during his visit, so much so that they even traded up–sending the 10th pick and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Chicago Bears–just to select him at no. 9.

Darius Slay and AJ Brown have expressed their excitement on Carter’s addition, and sure enough, all of Philly is feeling the same and hoping that the team’s gamble pays off.