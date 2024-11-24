After playing against each other in 2023, when Jalen Carter takes the field for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12, Aaron Donald won't be on the opposing sidelines... unless, of course, the Los Angeles Rams legend decides to catch the game as a retired special guest.

And yet, just because Donald called it a career the same spring as Fletcher Cox, doesn't mean his presence won't be felt in Week 12, as Carter reveals in the lead-up to the game that he and Eagle defensive coordinator Vic Fangio will watch Donald's tape and break it down in the pursuit of reaching his level of production in Philadelphia's defense.

Now granted, Cox is probably a better comp for Carter than Donald, as he's got a good two inches and 34 pounds on the pride of the University of Pittsburgh. Still, if he can learn a thing or two from Donald in his own pursuit of greatness, the real winner will be the Eagles, as they would like to have that force anchoring their defense from the three techniques for years to come.

Nick Sirianni is excited not to face Aaron Donald in Week 12

While it will be surreal to watch a Rams game without Donald on the field for the Philly fans who don't keep up with LA on the regular, one person who is ecstatic by his absence is Nick Sirianni, who doesn't have to know where number 99 is at all times before Jalen Hurts snaps the ball.

“Yeah, had the privilege to work with [Rams Defensive Coordinator] Chris Shula at the Chargers. Got a lot of respect for him as a football coach. I think he’s doing an outstanding job. They still have really good players. Any good player keeps you up. Not that I’m sad that [former Rams DT] Aaron Donald is not going to be there. But they’ve got really a defensive line. Chris and [Rams Senior Defensive Assistant/Associate Head Coach] Sean [Desai] are doing a great job of leading that defense,” Sirianni told reporters on Monday.

“We’re early in our studies. Obviously had some more time to study them, but a lot of our time was devoted towards self-scout and then early studies on the Rams. We’re early on with those things. Yeah, Chris has put his own spin on that defense, and they’re playing well. This is a good football team. We’re going to have a challenge this weekend.”

Now granted, just because Donald is gone doesn't mean the Rams don't still have some serious firepower on the rush, as Jared Verse will probably beat out Quinyon Mitchell for Defensive Rookie of the Year, and players like Braden Fiske, Kobie Turner, Colby Durant, and Byron Young are no slouches either. Still, no Donald is good news for Philly's finest, as while they still have plenty of problems to account for, number 99 ain't one.