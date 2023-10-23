Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter is a tremendously large human being. This shouldn't come as breaking news. Even if you've never seen Jalen Carter play football, we can surmise he is a massive man considering, A.) He plays defensive tackle for the Eagles, and B.) His nickname is “Baby Rhino,” which actually undersells how large Jalen Carter is since rhinos are usually around 100 pounds at birth, according to a Google search I conducted 30 seconds ago.

I lead off with all of this information about the size of Jalen Carter, because now when you see the following video, it will make it even funnier.

#Eagles DT Jalen Carter to reporters on this flop last night: 'I was just thinking to myself, "What would LeBron do?"'" pic.twitter.com/zYHIj3s7d8 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 23, 2023

Now of course, the story here isn't just that a man nicknamed “Baby Rhino” flopped like he got hit by a Honda Civic. The story here is that after the game, when Carter was asked by reporters about the flop, his response was, “I was just thinking to myself, ‘What would LeBron do?'”

LeBron James has been in the NBA for twenty years, which means he's been the most discussed and criticized player in the NBA for the last twenty years. And those topics range from, ‘Is LeBron the greatest basketball player ever?' to ‘When is LeBron finally just gonna shave his head?' to ‘Was Space Jam: A New Legacy actually underrated?' to ‘Why does LeBron flop so much?'

Lebron will the most cartoonish flop of all time pic.twitter.com/onkpnPPrNt — Ice Cold Sports (@IceColdSprts) May 19, 2023

LeBron flops so much because it generally works. Fans applaud Michael Jordan for his win at any cost mindset, but when LeBron attempts to gain a competitive edge by deceiving the officials, it's the worst thing in the world. I just don't get it, and I don't think I ever will. But Jalen Carter gets it. Even if he was poking fun at the four-time NBA champion, he gets it.

Baby Rhino gave the Eagles a competitive advantage by shamelessly flopping, which baited the official into throwing a penalty flag. Frankly, I love it. If you want to be mad at anyone, I suggest being mad at the officials for falling for it over and over again, because until they stop, it will keep happening. These guys are willing to exploit the broken system and take whatever competitive advantage they can to win, and I won't blame them.