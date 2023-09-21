Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not concerned about how other teams are defending him in 2023. Hurts used a breakout season in 2022 to help lead the Eagles all the way to the Super Bowl, where they fell just short to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, however, teams have begun to adjust the way they defend Hurts and the Eagles' offense, but the quarterback isn't bothered by that fact one bit.

“What I'm telling you is it's not about me; it's about us. So if they are doing something there for me, we got 250 yards of rushing to do that,” said Hurts, per Zach Berman of PHLY. “There are multiple ways to win. The thing I want to make clear is, when did winning not become the main thing? I always say, ‘keep the main thing the main thing where winning is the only thing that truly matters.”

Indeed, the Eagles have shown multiple ways to win thus far in 2023. In their Week One win over the New England Patriots, Philadelphia's defense did most of the heavy lifting, forcing multiple turnovers including a Darius Slay pick six. In Week Two against the Minnesota Vikings, it was Philadelphia's rushing game that made headlines, with Minnesota's defensive line powerless to stop the ground attack.

It remains to be seen what strategy the Eagles will implement in Week Three against the upstart Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who sit at a surprising 2-0 on the young season. Still, no matter what Tampa Bay tries to throw at the offense, don't expect to see Jalen Hurts crumble under the pressure.