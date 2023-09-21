Things are cooling off for the Philadelphia Eagles after AJ Brown and Jalen Hurts got tense on the sideline during the Eagles' Thursday Night Football matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings.

The clash came as Brown reportedly upset he wasn't getting as many targets as he should, especially compared to DeVonta Smith. However, Brown has since denied that, and said emotions were high during the game which caused the sideline scene.

When asked about the targets, Brown said that Hurts throws to whoever is the hot target. He said, “You want my honest answer? It’s about who gets hot and who stays hot. That’s who we feed off. …When it rains, it pours. When it starts coming, look out. That's my mindset,” via Zach Berman.

The ironic thing is two games into the season, AJ Brown actually has one more target than Smith does. Hurts has targeted Brown 16 times while Smith has just 15 targets. Brown had a disappointing game versus the Vikings, only catching four receptions for 29 yards, compared to Smith who also had four receptions, for 131 yards and a touchdown. In week one, Smith and Brown also both had seven receptions, but Brown finished with more receiving yards. Brown went for 79 yards, compared to Smith's 47 yards.

The only area where Smith is ahead of Brown on the stat sheet, is touchdowns where Smith has two compared to Brown's zero. Of course, Brown's start is a lot slower than when he went for 224 yards in his first two games last season, but he'll have plenty of time the rest of the season to reach that level of production.