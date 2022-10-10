No one could’ve predicted that this would happen. After five weeks of NFL action, the Philadelphia Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the league. Many expected this team to be solid this season after their offseason acquisitions. No one, though, expected Jalen Hurts to become one of the best QBs in the league this season.

Amid an MVP-esque campaign, Jalen Hurts channeled the energy of another legendary athlete: Michael Jordan. The Eagles quarterback tweeted a GIF of him shrugging a-la MJ after their Week 5 win against the Arizona Cardinals. At this point, Hurts deserves to talk all this talk online.

The Eagles had to grind their way to victory in Week 5 against the Cardinals. After weeks of dominant showings against good opponents, Philly seemed flabbergasted by Kliff Kingsbury’s squad. Their usually potent offense struggled against a Cards team that isn’t exactly known for it’s defense.

Despite that, though, the Eagles found a way to grab this victory after surrendering a two-score lead at one point. Timely plays on defense and Jalen Hurts’ methodical play helped the team get their fifth win in five tries. It also helps that Kyler Murray made two critical blunders in their final drive that all but killed their chances to win.

The Eagles are now gearing up for arguably the biggest game of their season so far. The Dallas Cowboys are coming to town sporting their own winning streak with Cooper Rush. This battle will have major implications for the division race in the future. Can Philly pull out some of their magic again against their division rival?