Jalen Hurts is not finished yet. Hurts, who has led the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs, was asked what his best play of the season was on Thursday. The Eagles star’s response is one that would have made Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant proud. Here’s what Hurts had to say, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

“My best play of the season? Season’s not over.”

Jalen Hurts declined to say his best play of the year, as he said that the “season’s not over.” If that’s not a response that Kobe Bryant would love, I don’t know what is.

The Eagles star clearly has some unfinished business to attend to in the Super Bowl- and now is certainly not time for reflection.

But in all seriousness, it’s not an easy question for Jalen Hurts, a candidate for NFL MVP, to answer given the sheer number of highlight reel-worthy plays he’s made for the Eagles this season.

The 24-year-old threw for a career-high 3,701 yards with 22 passing touchdowns against six interceptions, adding another 760 yards and 13 scores on the ground.

Hurts helped the Eagles field the league’s third-best offense in terms of total yards and points scored, a big reason why the squad is gearing up to play in the Super Bowl.

And the stoic Jalen Hurts isn’t letting himself- or the Eagles- look past the big game for even a second, much like Bryant would with his Lakers teams.

Hurts definitely has that Mamba Mentality.