The Philadelphia Eagles have won an NFL-most eight games already this season. While each counts the same on the standings, their latest win over the Houston Texans carried a little more weight for starting quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts’ family hails from Houston. They came in droves to support him on Thursday night, and he didn’t disappoint. The Eagles QB tallied 243 passing yards and two touchdowns, leading the charge for the 29-17 win to start off Week 9.

A special moment on the field for the Hurts family. pic.twitter.com/8zPcIfHljN — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) November 4, 2022

After the game, Hurts spoke candidly about what winning in Houston meant to him, via Pro Football Talk:

“Any time I get to come back to the city of Houston it’s special. This is the first time I’ve been able to play back home at the professional level,” Jalen Hurts said. “I never got the opportunity to do it at the collegiate level. So coming back, playing in the place where I built a lot of memories with my mom and my dad, coming to watch ball in this same stadium. Of all things, it’s a great team win. . . . I’m proud my family got to see that today. I’m proud my dad got to see that and I know it’s special to him because my family knows the memories we’ve had with the Houston Texans.”

With Philadelphia currently looked at as one of the favorites to make the Super Bowl, the heartwarming moment for Jalen Hurts right in the middle of the season could be the perfect boost he needs to keep going. The Eagles going undefeated through Week 9 is impressive, but it’s a long way from their ultimate goal.