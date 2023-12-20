Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce gives some insight on his crucial flag against the Seahawks, blaming the loss on his penalty.

The Philadelphia Eagles are in the midst of a downward rut. They're currently riding a three-game losing streak, partially due to sloppy play through recent weeks. The Eagles' turnover and flag count has exponentially grown through the season, making costly mistakes late in the game. Star center Jason Kelce spoke on a crucial flag he was responsible for against the Seahawks, giving his thoughts on the current state of the team and the reason for the flag.

“I think that we just didn't execute. I look at things intrinsically. They played a lot of shell, they played a lot of quarter, they were trying to keep everything in front of them, make us dink and duck, make us run the football. That's why you have the two long drives in the first half, because that's what they were giving us… Should have been 14 points, my false start was crucial, being a big reason why we didn't win the game,” said Jason Kelce, via the New Heights podcast, presented by Wave Sports and Entertainment.

Eagles' Kelce was joined by his brother Travis Kelce on the New Heights show. Both players have suffered up and down seasons with gut-wrenching losses, so they were able to comfort each other and give insight into the difficulties of competing in the NFL week after week.

“The league just won't let the brotherly shove be great. They are harping on this, every time you guys get into that formation,” said Travis Kelce.

There was admission to the flag, with Jason Kelce stating the Eagles need to pick up the pace quickly if they want to make a run at the Super Bowl. They clearly have the talent on the roster, but the small mistakes are really disturbing their improvement.

“It's the right call, it was really stupid. Put my hands on the ball first, then set my feet, then I guarantee that the calls not going to happen. We didn't even need a full yard for the first down… It's beyond stupid, I got to be better than that,” said Jason Kelce.