Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is prepared for his wife to give birth to their third child during Super Bowl LVII.

Kylie McDevitt, Jason Kelce’s wife, is pregnant with one week remaining until the Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. In a conversation with his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Jason said that his wife’s OB-GYN will attend the big game, just in case.

“Kylie’s bringing her OB because she’s going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game,” Jason said on the “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast. “That could be a super Kelce bowl. If she has a baby in the stadium, it’s officially scripted.”

It would certainly be a long trip for McDevitt and her doctor. The Super Bowl will take place at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 12, well over 2,000 miles away from Philadelphia.

Whether or not Jason was joking, it’s certainly conceivable that McDevitt could give birth during Super Bowl week. At the start of the NFL season, McDevitt announced on Instagram that she was pregnant.

Jason Kelce and his wife have two daughters together.

Jason and Travis are making history by becoming the first pair of brothers to face off in a Super Bowl. Both players already have one championship ring. Jason Kelce was part of the Eagles’ first Super Bowl title in franchise history five years ago. Three seasons ago, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs won the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl in 50 years.

The Kelce brothers and McDevitt aren’t the only members of the family who have been in the news. Over 100,00 fans have signed a petition for Donna Kelce, the mother of the two NFL stars, to perform the opening Super Bowl coin toss.