The Eagles boast one of the best offensive lines in the league but are dealing with injuries to multiple starters.

The Philadelphia Eagles have reached a potential breaking point in their 2023 season and the blows continued on Wednesday. Starting guard Landon Dickerson is undergoing thumb surgery this week, per Mike Garafolo. Dickerson is expected to avoid Injured Reserve and miss minimal time, which is good news for the Eagles.

Dickerson has played almost every snap to this point, starting all 14 games. His streak of 31 consecutive starts may be in danger. He hasn’t missed a game since Week 18 of the 2021 season when the Eagles rested most of their starters having already clinched their playoff seeding.

Dickerson is part of an Eagles offensive line that has consistently been among the best in the NFL over the last decade. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2022 along with fellow linemen Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce.

The Eagles have been hurting as of late due to their third consecutive loss and now have to face some absences from multiple linemen. Their other starting guard Cam Jurgens missed last week's game with a pectoral injury and missed five games earlier this season.

Calling in the replacements

Thankfully for Philadelphia, general manager Howie Roseman equipped the Eagles with plenty of depth along the offensive line. A lot of football games are won in the trenches and the Eagles have long made it a priority to have plenty of talent on both lines.

The Eagles' offensive line has already shown its versatility and depth this season and will have to continue to do so as the playoffs approach. Philadelphia clinched a postseason berth last week but it feels and looks far from a contender right now with the way the Eagles have been playing in December.

If Landon Dickerson has to miss time, Sua Opeta would likely slot into his spot at left guard alongside Jordan Mailata and the aforementioned Kelce. Opeta has five starts under his belt this season, all in place of Jurgens.

If Jurgens has to miss another game, expect to see rookie Tyler Steen earn some snaps at guard for the Eagles.