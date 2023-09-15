Taylor Swift has been linked to a lot of athletes. The most recent additions to the group were Austin Reaves and Travis Kelce. A lot of these rumors don't even come close to reality which is why the stars ignore them. But, Jason Kelce, Travis' brother, was in a good mood after the Philadelphia Eagles' win over the Minnesota Vikings. He finally talked about his brother's love life in his latest statement, via NFL on Prime.

“Ever since Catching Kelce, people have been infatuated with Travis' love life,” Jason Kelce said about his brother's love life. But, he also hilariously does not rule out the dating rumors between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift,” I know Trav is having fun and we'll see what happens with whoever he ends up with.”

There is not much truth to the rumors but there have not been a lot of statements to deny them. Regardless, Jason making fun of his brother on live television will always be hilarious. The two have started a reputation for having constant updates on their life through the New Heights podcast. Both of them seem to having a good time. Although, the Eagles player might be more happy given their huge win against the Vikings.

They now improved to a two-win record in the second week of the NFL season. A lot of challenges are still on the rise but the brothers will always remain intact with one another. What was your favorite Kelce moment inside and outside the NFL?