Jason Kelce discussed his future in the NFL as retirement rumors continue to swirl around the Philadelphia Eagles star.

Is Jason Kelce retiring? The Philadelphia Eagles center's career seemingly came to an end following the team's recent playoff loss. Kelce, however, later denied to confirm the rumors. We haven't heard much on the subject over the past couple of weeks since Kelce has been busy watching Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason. He recently commented on his NFL future, though, via Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“You watch this and the emotion is so high,” Kelce said. “It feels so great being here on this field right now for your teammates and for the guys that are going to get an opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl. These are emotions. And these are situations that you don’t get unless you continue to go.”

Jason Kelce's future in the NFL

Jason Kelce seems to be considering a return. Although, that does not necessarily mean he will keep playing.

“And I don’t know what’s going to happen for me,” Kelce continued. “But I do know, I still want to be involved in the organization and still want to be a part of it, regardless of what the decision is. Because I don’t want to ever feel like I’m on the outside looking in on these achievements and these accolades and these opportunities that largely represent entire cities and fan bases and organizations. It’s too good a feeling to pass up.”

Perhaps Kelce will help coach the Eagles in some capacity. Or he could take a front office role. And there is still a chance he returns as a player. After all, the Eagles wouldn't mind bringing back one of the NFL's greatest centers ever.

For now, Jason Kelce will continue to think about his potential retirement decision while preparing to watch his brother play in another Super Bowl.