Despite the win, the Philadelphia Eagles are getting some criticism including head coach Nick Sirianni about the lackluster performances. Even with the team beating the Browns, 20-16, with Sirianni under more heat in jabbering to fans, the magnifying glass has been on the Eagles' underwhelming offense, which Lane Johnson commented on.

The offensive lineman spoke after Sunday's win over the Browns and had an interesting choice of words when describing how the offense has looked since the season started. He would also have an NSFW response with it while saying the unit has looked “constipated” according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“We’re a constipated offense,” Johnson said. “That’s what it f—ing feels like.”

Johnson would talk about how they are underperforming since the Eagles are filled to the brim with offensive talent like quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Saquon Barkley, wide receivers A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith, and a solid offensive line.

“We’re definitely frustrated,” Johnson said. “We have a lot of ability, a lot of talent and we are making games more competitive than they need to be. It’s something that we’ve got to fix. As far as talent-wise, this is one of the more loaded offenses I’ve been a part of but we still have to go prove it.”

Eagles' Jalen Hurts with positive outlook on offense

The Browns have no doubt struggled on offense led by quarterback Deshaun Watson which provided a good opportunity for the Eagles to handle business, but they did not. They were inconsistent on that side of the ball and remain the only team in the NFL to not score in the first quarter.

However, Hurts has a positive outlook saying that in time, the offense will be fixed as he threw for 264 yards to go along with two touchdown passes.

“Yeah, I think it's all fixable things. All fixable things,” Hurts said. “I think the most important thing is getting the first down. I think that's the most important thing is getting the first, first down. And then after that, you kind of just play ball. You know, couldn’t connect on some and it's all fixable things, all being on the same page.”

“And then those are things that I can accept, because it's easy to learn from,” Hurts continued. “And so we know the importance of starting fast and how that helps our team and how to put more pressure on their offense which helps the defense out for us. So we just got to continue to build on it.”

Eagles look to improve on offense

A lot of blame has been put on Sirianni who has been sporting a new bald look as fans and the media have been peppering him with questions about the inefficiency of the offense. There is no doubt that people see a difference in results from the present to when this team was in the Super Bowl a few years back.

“Definitely leaving points out there,” Smith said. “You can complain about winning. When you can play the way we played and win, you kind of feel good about yourself, knowing that you can get a whole lot better.”

Still, Philadelphia are now 3-2 and face the New York Giants on Sunday.