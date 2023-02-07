Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders was a college teammate of New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, and they are still friends today. However, Sanders said he has some bragging rights over his buddy, according to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

“I don’t know how he feels about me making it to the Super Bowl before him,” Sanders said at Super Bowl Opening Night, via Schwartz. “I definitely got some bragging rights.”

When Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders were at Penn State together, Barkley was the star of the show in the backfield. Sanders did not get much shine until Barkley departed for the NFL in 2018, when he got selected with the second overall pick by the Giants.

Now, the mentee and 53rd overall pick by the Eagles in 2019 had beat his mentor to the Super Bowl.

Sanders said that while he supported Barkley in college, it was tough to not get a chance to play sooner.

“The way the situation happened, it was the Saquon show,” Sanders said at Super Bowl Opening Night, via Schwartz. “I supported him, sat back and watched and learned from a great running back and took it all in, really. Proud of him where he is right now, as he’s proud of me.”

Both of the running backs struggled in 2021, and they exchanged texts saying that both of them would rebound in 2022.

“See you at the top,” Barkley texted Sanders, according to Schwartz.

Both running backs had successful 2022 campaigns, and both will be hitting the free agent market this offseason. It is unclear where both Sanders or Barkley will be playing in 2023, but their friendship is one that remains regardless of the uniforms they wear.