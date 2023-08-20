Well, this is surprising. One of the Philadelphia Eagles' prized acquisitions in the offseason was star edge rusher Myles Jack. Jack was supposed to be another piece that helps Philadelphia capture that elusive second title. However, in a shocking twist, the star linebacker announced his retirement from the NFL, just two weeks after signing his contract, per Ian Rapoport.

“Sources: Veteran LB Myles Jack has informed the #Eagles that he plans to retire after seven NFL seasons and 617 tackles. Jack signed with Philly during camp, now will hang ‘em up.”

Jack has had productive seasons in the NFL over the last three years. He's had triple-digit tackles over the last few years, and has been effective for the teams he's played with. He was supposed to help bolster the Eagles' ground defense, especially in the run game. Unfortunately, Jack has decided to call it quits.

Jack is perhaps most known for being part of the famed Sacksonville defense in Jacksonville. He was a key part of the Jaguars' stifling defense during the 2017 season. After six years in Florida (and a season with the Steelers), Jack signed with the Eagles just a couple of weeks ago. Now, he's leaving the team already.

The Eagles are looking to recreate the magic they found in 2022. A high-powered offense supported by a stifling defense propelled Philly to the top seed in the NFC. In the playoffs, the Eagles steamrolled the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers on their way to the Super Bowl. Their title dreams were dashed, though, against the Kansas City Chiefs in the final game.