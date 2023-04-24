The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the more intriguing teams to keep an eye on during this week’s NFL Draft. The reigning NFC champions have two picks in the first round, including the No. 10 overall selection.

There have been plenty of rumored names linked to Philadelphia, and the latest is a Georgia defensive star, and no, it’s not Jalen Carter.

Peter King reports that the Eagles love edge rusher Nolan Smith.

“A GM who’s always smart when I do this exercise told me he knew the Eagles love Smith,” King said. He then reminded readers that the Eagles’ defensive edge rushers are a bit on the older side, further proof that a move for a young potential stud defensive end/linebacker could be in the works.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Smith played in 38 games over four seasons at Georgia. He recorded 12.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss with the Bulldogs, helping them win back-to-back National Championships.

Philadelphia has been in the headlines lately after inking quarterback Jalen Hurts to a five-year, $255 million deal, making Hurts the highest-paid player in the league. Some think that pairing him with Bijan Robinson is the direction the Eagles should go.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman usually likes to keep his card close to his chest on draft night. Not many expected Philadelphia’s trade for A.J. Brown during the first round of last year’s NFL Draft. With two first-round picks this year, there’s no telling where Roseman and the Eagles will go with their selections. Nolan Smith could be the newest Philadelphia Eagle on Thursday.