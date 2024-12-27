With two games remaining in the 2024 regular season, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is still unsure who his starting quarterback will be in Week 17. Jalen Hurts left Week 16 with an injury and was replaced by Kenny Pickett, leaving his current status up in the air.

However, ahead of the team's matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, Sirianni spoke on the matter without making an official declaration. The coach noted that it would be “tough for [Hurts] to make it” to Week 17, per team reporter Jeff McLane.

Without directly stating it, Sirianni's defeated statement heavily implies that Pickett will make his first start of the year against the Cowboys. Hurts is dealing with both a concussion and a left finger injury and has not practiced all week.

In relief of Hurts, Pickett completed 14 of his 24 passes for 143 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Week 16. He guided the Eagles to a close 36-33 loss to the Washington Commanders. It was just Pickett's fourth game of the year and first with meaningful playing time.

If Pickett starts in Week 17, it will be his first time doing so since Week 13 of the 2023 season. He started the first 13 games of the year for the Pittsburgh Steelers before suffering an injury and was traded to the Eagles in the ensuing offseason.

Nick Sirianni, Eagles still chasing No. 1 overall seed in NFC playoffs

Even with Kenny Pickett under center, the Eagles are still in the running for the NFC's No. 1 overall seed. Philadelphia has already clinched the NFC East but is just one game behind the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings for the best record in the conference.

The Eagles must win out and receive external help to secure a first-round bye. Either one or both of the Lions and Vikings must lose in Week 17 before they face each other for the division in Week 18. Despite the low odds, should all of those events fall into place, Philadelphia's 14-3 record would be enough to claim the top spot.

After facing the Cowboys, the Eagles will end their season at home against the league-worst New York Giants. Both Dallas and New York have already been eliminated from the playoffs, with the Giants playing for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.