The Philadelphia Eagles, sitting atop the NFC East with a 10-2 record, are riding an impressive eight-game winning streak as they prepare for their Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Head coach Nick Sirianni emphasized the importance of maintaining focus, regardless of their opponent’s record, during a recent media session.

“Our philosophy no matter who we’re playing, what their record is. I think somebody asked me last week – is there a little bit more that we’re playing the Ravens,” Sirianni said in a video snippet shared by ESPN’s Jason Dumas. “I think that would be malpractice by us as coaches and as players if we’re up for some games and not up for some games. We know this is a talented team that is continuing to play good football.”

Sirianni highlighted the Panthers’ recent form, noting their improved performances over the past month. “You could just look at their last four games, they played really good football. If you take anybody lightly in this league it will humble you fast. So this is a good team that has our attention,” he added.

Eagles emphasize preparation ahead of Week 14 clash vs. Panthers

The Eagles are coming off a hard-fought 24-19 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13, further cementing their dominance in the NFC playoff race. Despite their success, Sirianni emphasized a week-by-week approach, grounded in the team’s culture of preparation and hard work.

“Our job each and every week is to be focused on the job at hand and lock in every single week,” Sirianni said. “In that, you don't have to go there when that's just your mission, that’s just our standard, that’s our culture and that’s what we do each and every week – put our heads down and work and control the things that we can control.”

The Panthers, at 3-9, have shown signs of life under quarterback Bryce Young. They are 2-2 in their last four games and narrowly missed out on a perfect stretch, losing by three points to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11 and falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime in Week 13.

Carolina’s recent form has not gone unnoticed by Nick Sirianni, who stressed the importance of staying sharp against any opponent. While the Eagles are heavy favorites, Sirianni’s comments reflect a determined mindset to avoid complacency as the postseason approaches.

Sunday’s game will serve as another test of the Eagles’ discipline and ability to maintain their winning streak. The matchup at Lincoln Financial Field kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.