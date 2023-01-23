The Philadelphia Eagles completely lived up to expectations on Saturday after their first-round bye, wiping the floor with the New York Giants in a massive 38-7 win in front of their home fans in the Divisional Round. Surprisingly, star wideout AJ Brown had just three catches in the game and even voiced his frustration to Nick Sirianni. On Monday, the head coach gave some clarification as to why he wasn’t as involved as normal.

Via Martin Frank:

“Nick Sirianni said AJ Brown “said he was going through a little something with his body” Saturday and should be fine for NFCC. And he wants the ball, which explains their convo at end. “Thrilled we won, and he blocked his butt off.”

Sirianni didn’t go into detail as to what type of injury it is. But, Brown should be ready to roll for the NFC Championship against the San Francisco 49ers. In fairness to the wide receiver, the pass game wasn’t Philly’s primary source of offense against New York. DeVonta Smith had just six receptions, while Dallas Goedert reeled in five catches. The Eagles instead destroyed the G-Men on the ground with a whopping 268 rushing yards.

However, there is no question Nick Sirianni will have Brown much more involved this weekend. After all, he did have 88 receptions for 1,496 yards and 11 TDs in the regular season. If Jalen Hurts and Co. are going to beat the surging Niners, their star WR must be a factor. And by the sounds of it, he certainly will be.