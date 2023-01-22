The Philadelphia Eagles made short work of the New York Giants during the Divisional Round. It was a relatively one-sided affair that went as most people predicted it would go, with Jalen Hurts going crazy. However, that didn’t stop head coach Nick Sirianni from amping up his energy during the game. At one point, Sirianni was caught on a hot mic cursing at an official.

“I know what the F!$K im doing, and im allowed to be down here!” Nick Sirianni getting fired up! 🤬🤬 #Eaglespic.twitter.com/Uccl2orhSK — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 22, 2023

After the game, Nick Sirianni explained to Zach Berman why he was cussing out an official. The Eagles head coach said that he was trying to call a timeout, but was not able to get the attention of an official.

“I was trying to call a timeout. …I don’t have the burst that I used to have when I played at Mt. Union where I can sprint 30 yards down to get a timeout, and so I needed to be down there because I didn’t want to tear a hamstring off the bone.”

Nick Sirianni flipping out while his Eagles are trying a two-point attempt to go up by 29-0 is the energy that Philly fans want to see. Even when they’re dominating their opponents, the team is not letting off the gas. That kind of energy will be helpful when they face much stronger opponents in the NFC Championship Game.

The Eagles now await the victor of the other NFC Divisional Round game. They will either face the surging San Francisco 49ers or their hated rivals the Dallas Cowboys at home. Based on the way this team is performing while up by more than four scores, there’s good reason to be excited about this team’s chances.