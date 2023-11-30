Eagles CB and Jalen Hurts' teammate James Bradberry was not bothered by the comments of Deebo Samuel ahead of their clash against the 49ers.

The San Francisco 49ers' matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles got heated before the first whistle was blown. Deebo Samuel started going after each of Jalen Hurts' teammates but they chose to take the high road and understand the situation. James Bradberry commented on the attitude of the wide receiver and he does not seem to be affected by it that much, via Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.

“I don’t really necessarily like what he said. I wish he’d use a better word to describe my play. But it is what it is. At the end of the day, all I can control is my work ethic and what I do.” was the response that the Eagles cornerback had after Deebo Samuel called him trash.

Unlike the 49ers receiver, James Bradberry took the high road and expressed a great deal of maturity, “Last year is last year. I think the extra motivation comes from them being a conference opponent. They’re a great team; it’ll be a big challenge for us.”

It will be interesting to see how the Eagles defender helps out Jalen Hurts in preventing passes and receptions. Kyle Shanahan might have the two match up with one another in their upcoming game. When that time comes, it is surely going to be a highlight with a lot of bumps, bruises, and trash-talking.

The Eagles cornerback just had a huge outing against the Buffalo Bills. He notched three tackles and an interception when dealing with Josh Allen's offense. Who's to say he would not do the same to the 49ers and get the Jalen Hurts-led squad a win?