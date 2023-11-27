Nick Sirianni and the Eagles somehow found a way to escape Week 13 with a win against Josh Allen and the Bills.

The Philadelphia Eagles were put to a heavy test on Sunday by Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, and the reigning NFC champions passed it, eking out a 37-34 overtime win. Philly head coach Nick Sirianni was understandably glad that it was all over, admitting that Buffalo was relentless from start to finish.

“They make you play 60 minutes. You can't look at the numbers (during the game). …We found a way to win this football game. I'm extremely happy the corrections will be made after a win,” Sirianni said following the game, per Zach Berman.

The Eagles found out a lot about what they're made of with that come-from-behind win. They were down at the half by 10 points and trailed Buffalo by as many points at the start of the fourth quarter. With Jalen Hurts' brilliant quarterbacking, the Eagles were able to stage a rally in the fourth period in which they outscored Buffalo, 17-7, to force overtime. Philadelphia found itself trailing again early in OT with a Buffalo field goal but Hurts sent everyone home when he sealed the deal with a game-winning rushing score.

Despite the thrilling win, Sirianni and the Eagles know that they still have issues to fix, including in their defense that surrendered over 500 total yards to the Bills and only got to Allen in the backfield once.

Nevertheless, the Eagles are still flying with five wins in a row and a 10-1 record under their belt heading into a Week 13 showdown against the San Francisco 49ers at home.