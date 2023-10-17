The Philadelphia Eagles are never shy to make an addition to their roster during the season. Following their first loss of the 2023 campaign, the Eagles signed seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones to their active roster on Tuesday. The surprise signing sparked plenty of reactions from Eagles and NFL fans alike.

Most of them were pondering the reason why the Eagles would sign Jones, who is coming off two mediocre seasons with the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He missed 21 games over the last two seasons and averaged just over 500 yards per season.

Jones is a probable Hall of Fame wide receiver, but his best days are behind him and it's unclear how much he'll be able to produce for the Eagles.

Uh, with all due respect to the Eagles and their very smart front office, what on earth does Julio have left in him? https://t.co/TXoouAzxzU — Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@ASchatzNFL) October 17, 2023

With the Julio Jones signing, the Eagles are now clear favorites to win the 2015 Super Bowl https://t.co/jFjA7509Om — Francis in Glendale (@TFPWillEat) October 17, 2023

Lmfaooooo not even the Chiefs were this desperate https://t.co/kIQo752pWB — Jordan Foote (@footenoted) October 17, 2023

When veteran players who used to be among the best at their positions become available, they are typically linked to the best teams in the league who are simply looking for bodies that have experience. Jones was briefly linked to the Chiefs but ultimately winds up with the team that Kansas City beat in the Super Bowl last season.

The Eagles offense is still among the best in the league although it faltered mightily against the New York Jets last Sunday. The Eagles did not score a point in the second half and failed to exploit the Jets' weakened secondary.

The signing of Julio Jones may not fix all of Philadelphia's problems, but he's another red-zone threat who can take up space and cause problems for the opposition. The Eagles could definitely use some help in the red zone as well.

Julio Jones has 13,629 career receiving yards, good for 16th on the NFL's all-time list.