The Philadelphia Eagles took control of the NFC East on Thursday with a 26-18 win over the Washington Commanders. After trailing 10-6 entering the fourth quarter, they scored 20 points in the final frame to secure the victory.

The Eagles did most of their damage in the run game, rushing 40 times for 228 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and three touchdowns. Saquon Barkley continued his stellar season against the Commanders, tallying 26 totes for 146 yards. The star running back scored two touchdowns in the final five minutes to clinch the win.

Following the win, head coach Nick Sirianni said his team knew the matchup would be a dogfight.

“Really what we talked about at halftime was this was going to be a grimy, gritty game,” Sirianni said. “I thought [offensive coordinator] Kellen [Moore] did a great job calling the game. I know it was tough sledding at the beginning, but he kept leaning on the run game as the game continued on. When you got a back like Saquon [Barkley], and I mean, Kenny Gainwell, how bout how he played, huh?… But you get the feel of that as the game [progresses]. We felt like we were getting some movement up front.

“But it was huge that we were able to get that going and Kellen just sticking with it even though some of it was muddy early. But that's how it goes sometimes in the run game, right? It's ugly sometimes. It's grimy sometimes. But you continue to grind that out and that really helped us put that game away.”

Some were beginning to sound the panic alarm on Philadelphia early this season. After a 2-2 start that included a late-game collapse against the Atlanta Falcons, the Eagles nearly lost to the woeful Cleveland Browns in Week 5. However, they've rattled off five straight wins since then.

Eagles continue hot streak with win over top NFL East threat

Sirianni's squad has benefited from a light schedule since a Week 6 bye, with matchups against the Browns, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys. However, they have picked up two victories over formidable opponents in the Cincinnati Bengals and Commanders.

None was bigger than Thursday's win, which puts the Eagles in the driver's seat to clinch the NFC East and make a run at the conference's number-one seed.

“It was a good win. Anytime you can get a win in this league it's huge, and that's a good opponent. So much respect for the coaches on that opposite team and the players on that Washington team. So much respect for coach [Dan] Quinn, he's done an unbelievable job, so we knew we had to be on it today. We played a good opponent on a short week and it was big to get a win.”

The Eagles will look to extend their winning streak when they face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football at Sofi Stadium in Week 12.