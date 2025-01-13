It seemed like any time the Philadelphia Eagles needed something big defensively during Wild Card Weekend, Nolan Smith was the one making the play.

That's right, from his big sacks on Jordan Love, one on third-and-3 in the second quarter and the other on first-and-10 on the Packers' final drive, to his relentless pressure that helped lead to three interceptions and two forced fumbles, it's clear Smith was one of the Eagles most impactful players in Week 19 and played a big role in their win.

Discussing the incredible growth he's seen from the second-year edge rusher out of Georgia, who now has 8.5 sacks on the season, Nick Sirianni celebrated Smith for really coming into his own in 2024 and now into 2025, as he's really living up to his draft pedigree.

“Nolan has just continued to get better. I gave him a game ball in there just because of his efforts. I love Nolan Smith. I mean, my kids aren't going to play defensive end, I know that. My two sons aren't going to play defensive end. They're not going to have the genes to do so, but I want my sons to play football like Nolan Smith. Before my kids go out to play any sport, I say, ‘Have fun, play hard, be physical.' That guy is the definition of those things. He has fun out there. He has fun with his teammates. His teammates love him. He plays hard as I've ever seen anybody play, and this dude is a physical, physical, physical guy. I can't say enough about the way he plays this game. He loves this game. You love guys like that, and you love when they — that's a credit to Howie and his staff for the guys that they have brought in here because we've talked so much about the guys that love football, the guys that are tough, the guys that have high football IQ,” Sirianni told reporters.

“Those guys have a tendency, God willing, to reach their full potential, and I think that's what you're seeing. The intangibles for Nolan Smith are there, so you're seeing him get better each week and each time he steps on the field because when you have those intangibles particularly, you have no choice but to get better. You just get better. [Defensive End/Outside Linebackers Coach Jeremiah Washburn] Wash has done a great job with them. [Defensive Coordinator] Vic [Fangio] has done a great job positioning them to succeed. Howie does a great job of getting them in here. I think it shows you and everybody patience. Guys might not come in and just be world-beaters, even though they were ones in college. They might not be world-beaters right away. It takes some time to do it. We've seen Nolan grow into this player with the things he was able to do today to help us win a playoff football game. I can't say enough about Nolan. I could go on all day about that.”

Originally drafted with the penultimate pick in the 2023 NFL Draft's first round, Smith rarely saw the field as a rookie, logging 57 more snaps on special teams, 245, than he did at his natural position, 188. But now, after amassing some 600 snaps between the regular season and the playoffs, it's clear Smith will be starting for the Eagles for years to come, just like how Howie Roseman intended it.