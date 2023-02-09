The Philadelphia Eagles are putting the finishing touches on their Super Bowl 57 preparations, but once the big game is over, they may have some questions to answer regarding their coaching staff moving forward. Based on the success of the Eagles this season, their coordinators and several of their position coaches have been linked to several jobs around the world of football, with quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson being one such name on that list.

Johnson has received a ton of credit for helping Jalen Hurts put together a breakout campaign that has led the Eagles to the Super Bowl, and as a result, teams are checking in to see if he wants to take on a bigger role elsewhere. Johnson has found himself being linked to jobs in college football as well as the NFL, and he has continually been tied to Notre Dame’s vacant offensive coordinator position. Despite that, Johnson put those rumors to bed on Thursday, saying he will not be going to Notre Dame.

Via Jeff McLane:

“Eagles QBs coach Brian Johnson said he doesn’t know where the reports linking him to Notre Dame OC job came from. ‘I’m not going to Notre Dame,’ he said.”

This is great news for the Eagles, as it looks like Johnson will be sticking around past the Super Bowl. Based on his success with the team, they may want to hand him a bigger role in order to keep him around for longer than one or two more seasons, but it looks like Hurts will have some coaching continuity moving forward, which is huge for a quarterback. Before they can focus on the upcoming season, though, Philly has some unfinished business to take care of in the Super Bowl.