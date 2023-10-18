The Philadephia Eagles are coming off a disappointing loss to the New York Jets. Prior to the defeat, the Eagles were undefeated. Philly still sits at the top of the NFC East and plans to continue its NFL dominance. The team just signed veteran wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year deal. This greatly increases the Eagles' chances of a Super Bowl appearance. Now, Philly has a more pressing issue. DeVonta Smith was held out of practice due to a hamstring injury, per Jonathan Jones.

Julio Jones' signing is right on time amid DeVonta Smith's injury

DeVonta Smith is a valuable member of the Eagles' wide receiver core. The 24-year-old is averaging 11.9 yards per catch this season, per ESPN. Smith has recently had somewhat of a slowdown in his production, as he only totaled 44 yards in the Jets loss. He also dropped a game-changing pass from Jalen Hurts.

Nevertheless, Smith's presence only helps the Eagles' offense. Now, he will likely miss time with his hamstring injury. This should be no problem for Philly though, who has the services of A.J Brown and the newly-signed Julio Jones.

The 34-year-old comes to Philly at the right time. He provides depth and experience to the contending Eagles team. Jones is a seven-time pro bowler, two-time All-Pro player, and a member of the All-2010s team. The legendary NFL receiver has been added to Philly's practice squad and should look to make an immediate impact.

The race for the NFC East heats up with the Dallas Cowboys' recent win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Although DeVonta Smith's injury is bad news, it will not stop the Eagles from pushing forward.