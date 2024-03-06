The roster moves continue for the Philadelphia Eagles. As part of their offseason reshuffling, the team has decided to release cornerback Avonte Maddox, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 27-year-old played six seasons for the Eagles and had a $9.6 million salary cap hit for 2024. There's a slight catch, however.
According to Schefter, Maddox and the team will continue to engage in talks and both sides are open to a reunion.
The story that's always surrounded the cornerback revolves around his injuries. In the last two seasons, Maddox has missed a significant amount of games because of his health.
This past season, Maddox saw action in only four games after a Week-2 injury to his pectoral muscle. During the Eagles' 2022-23 campaign, the defensive back appeared in a total of nine regular-season outings. In addition, he's missed several games in his first three years as an Eagle.
Throughout his tenure in Philadelphia, Maddox tallied a total of 250 combined tackles (191 solo and 59 assisted), 32 interception yards, 31 passes defended and eight forced fumbles during the regular season. In the playoffs, the former Pittsburgh Panther managed 39 combined tackles (29 solo and 10 assisted) and four passes defended.
Maddox appeared in Super Bowl LVII, where he led the defense with seven tackles (six solo).
While he may no longer be a part of the Eagles, the continued talks point to the possibility of a new Philly contract in the near future. Still, nothing is certain for now, and with the free agency period looming ahead, there's also a chance that Avonte Maddox could be suiting up for a different franchise this coming season.