What are the Eagles' offseason needs in 2024?

After a disappointing 2023 NFL season where they failed to advance past the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, the Philadelphia Eagles aim to strengthen their roster for a return to Super Bowl contention in 2024. Among the critical areas that demand attention, the Eagles must prioritize fortifying their linebacker corps.

The Eagles' 2023 Season Recap

Philadelphia Eagles fans will remember 2023 as a season of strong starts and weak-as-heck endings. The team began strongly, boasting a league-leading 10-1 record by December. However, defensive challenges surfaced. This led to a late-season slump as the Eagles limped into the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. To nobody's surprise, the Eagles underwhelmed in the postseason and were unceremoniously booted by the unheralded Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite that, the Eagles possess a young core. They remain spearheaded by star quarterback Jalen Hurts, with potential for sustained competitiveness. Nonetheless, head coach Nick Sirianni and general manager Howie Roseman face substantial offseason tasks to steer this team back into Super Bowl relevance.

Free Agency Outlook

Sure, the Eagles have excelled in drafting future starters. That said, they confront decisions regarding aging veterans crucial to the team's 2024 prospects. Players like defensive tackle Fletcher Cox remain key contributors. With an estimated $26.3 million in cap space, Roseman's handling of veteran free agents will be pivotal.

The running back position also presents intriguing possibilities. D'Andre Swift flourished as the primary back, earning a Pro Bowl nod. However, the Eagles' history with Miles Sanders suggests they may explore more cost-effective options.

Linebacker depth certainly faces potential depletion in free agency. This necessitates possible defensive reconfiguration. The backup quarterback role, occupied by Marcus Mariota, demands attention to secure insurance behind Hurts.

Here we will look at the biggest need that the Philadelphia Eagles must address during the 2024 NFL offseason.

Biggest Need: Linebacker

The Eagles' foremost concern in the offseason lies in revamping their linebacker corps. Philadelphia has grappled with replenishing this position. It definitely emerged as a glaring weakness throughout the season. The team's struggles stemmed from losing key linebackers to lucrative contracts in free agency last year. Now they have to adequately address this setback.

The likelihood of substantial linebacker departures in free agency makes a comprehensive makeover imperative. Targeting dynamic linebackers such as Lavonte David or Patrick Queen should headline the Eagles' agenda. That's in addition to prospects like Junior Colson from Michigan and Payton Wilson from NC State in the draft.

Another potential acquisition target is the Carolina Panthers' Frankie Luvu. His talent transcends his current recognition confined within Carolina's borders. Despite the limited spotlight, the linebacker's stellar performances make him a sought-after commodity in free agency. Luvu boasts two consecutive seasons with over 100 tackles and five sacks. This underscores his value as a standout on the underrated Panthers defense.

Remember that Philadelphia's attempts to address linebacker deficiencies through the draft selection of Nakobe Dean and previous free agent acquisitions have fallen short of expectations. The Eagles just cannot rely solely on the draft to rectify their defensive woes. This is especially true given its persistent struggles throughout the season.

Yes, numerous teams will vie for Luvu's services in free agency. Still, the Eagles must make bold moves to secure his talents and elevate their roster to Super Bowl-caliber standards.

Honorable Mentions: Center and Secondary

As veteran Jason Kelce heads toward retirement, Philadelphia faces the daunting task of filling his pivotal role at center. Even if Cam Jurgens or Landon Dickerson transitions to center, pursuing versatile options like Connor Williams. He brings experience at guard as well and would fortify the offensive line. Despite Williams' recent ACL injury, his strong performance underscores his potential value to the Eagles.

In the secondary, the Eagles encountered late-season challenges exacerbated by injuries to Darius Slay and James Bradberry's diminished form. They also limited depth beyond these veterans. As such, investing in top cornerback prospects like Denzel Burke from Ohio State emerges as a prudent strategy. Burke's high ranking on several draft big boards positions him as a valuable asset capable of shoring up Philadelphia's defensive backfield.

Looking Ahead

The Philadelphia Eagles face a pivotal offseason marked by critical decisions aimed at fortifying their roster for future success. With the 2023 season revealing both promise and areas of improvement, the Eagles must strategically address pressing needs. The most notable is the overhaul of their linebacker unit. That's amidst other crucial considerations like center depth and secondary reinforcement. As the franchise navigates free agency and the draft, the collective efforts of head coach Nick Sirianni, general manager Howie Roseman, and the scouting department will shape the team's trajectory. The offseason presents an opportunity for the Eagles to send a strong message that they have not yet faded away.