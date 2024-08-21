After their stunning letdown at the end of the 2023 campaign, the Philadelphia Eagles are expecting major strides from their entire roster 2024. However, the Eagles have already seen enough from one former standout tight end.

Philadelphia has released CJ Uzomah, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. The tight end came to the Eagles after spending the previous two seasons with the New York Jets.

There, Uzomah caught 29 passes for 290 yards and there touchdowns. However, most of that production came in the first year of the deal as injuries limited him to just eight in 2023. Both sides parted ways following the campaign.

But when they signed him, the Eagles were hoping to get the Cincinnati Bengals version of Uzomah. Over seven years with the team, he caught 163 passes for 1,591 yards and 13 touchdowns. He caught a pair of passes during the Bengals' Super Bowl loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Eagles will now get neither version of CJ Uzomah. Perhaps they injury bug came back to bite again. Or, he simply didn't perform of Philadelphia's standards. Whatever the reason, the Eagles will move forward with their current tight end room as Uzomah looks for his next NFL home.

State of Eagles' tight end room

If Uzomah cracked the roster, he'd be fighting to be the team's backup. Dallas Goedert is the unquestioned leader as his chemistry with Jalen Hurts has blossomed on the gridiron.

While injuries limited him to just 14 games, Goedert caught 59 passes for 592 yards and three touchdowns in 2023. It was a down year based on his recent performances, but also a telling sign of where Goedert's floor sits. Over his entire six-year career with the Eagles, Goedert has caught 307 passes for 3,589 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Still, Uzomah would make a decent case to serve as Goedert's backup. With the veteran now out of the picture, Grant Calcaterra and Albert Okwuegbunam seem like the most likely suitors. However, Calcaterra hasn't done much damage on offense, catching nine passes for 120 scoreless yards in two years. Okwuegbunam didn't catch a pass in his first four games with the team in 2023.

Regardless, the Eagles decided to move on. It is a crucial season with Hurts, Nick Sirianni and Philadelphia's entire organization. They need to turn things around after 2023's collapse. While Uzomah was once considered to be a part of that comeback, he'll now be watching from the outside looking in.