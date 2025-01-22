The Philadelphia Eagles gave fans the opportunity to own a unique piece of playoff history by selling pints of snow from the field of their victory on Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams. The snow was collected from Lincoln Financial Field after the Eagles’ 28-22 win, which secured their spot in the NFC Championship Game.

The snow, which was gathered directly from the field after the game, was sold as limited-edition memorabilia authenticated by The Realest and its authentication partner, TRuEST. Each pint comes in a special container, making it a one-of-a-kind keepsake for fans who want to remember the snowy conditions of the game.

By Wednesday afternoon the pints had already sold out, according to the official The Realest website.

Eagles continue to thrive in the snow, elements

The Eagles’ victory came in the middle of a strong snowstorm, which made for challenging conditions on the field. Slippery turf and reduced visibility played a role in what turned out to be a gritty, physical matchup. Fans in the stands and watching at home were treated to a game where the weather was just as much a factor as the players themselves.

Eagles' running back Saquon Barkley continued his MVP-caliber season, exploding for runs of 78 and 62 yards en route to a 205-yard performance. Philadelphia wide receiver A.J. Brown spoke of the snowy conditions after the game, asking reporters, “You see it? I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy. That was not fun. That wasn’t fun at all. Tough game, tough conditions, but made the most of it. Tried to get the win, glad we did.”

The Eagles' playoff win itself will likely be remembered as much for the resilience shown in the frigid conditions as for the final score. The snowstorm added a level of drama to the game, with both teams having to make adjustments to the elements while trying to outplay each other. The slick grip clearly affected Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford in the game, whose normally consistent accuracy was a bit more erratic.

With the Eagles still alive in the 2025 playoffs, excitement for memorabilia related to the team is running high, and these pints of snow are sure to be the first in many possible merchandising opportunities for the team moving forward.