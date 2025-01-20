Turns out, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown doesn't like snow. After posting two receptions for 17 yards on seven targets, it wasn't a memorable game. On the flip side, fellow wide receiver Devonta Smith made some Eagles playoff history. Still, Brown said via NBC Sports that Sunday's game was one he'd like to forget.

“You see it? I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy,” Brown said postgame. “That was not fun. That wasn’t fun at all. Tough game, tough conditions, but made the most of it. Tried to get the win, glad we did.”

“We did whatever it took to get the win, regardless of the passing game [not looking] the way we wanted,” Brown said. “But it doesn’t matter, man. It doesn’t matter at all. Most importantly, we got the win and we advanced.

The 28-22 win was highlighted by the ground game, which has been a common theme throughout the season. Both Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts put the Eagles on their back and carried them to victory. They combined for 275 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Hurts himself had almost as many rushing yards as passing yards. The snow was unfavorable for the receivers, but it didn't matter. The ground-and-pound approach worked to perfection in Sunday's win. Despite Brown's comments, his team got the job done, by any means necessary.

Despite the Eagles win, AJ Brown doesn't like the snow

Playing in the snow is extremely difficult for a receiver. Even with the blurred vision and freezing temperatures, there's no real way for a receiver to get set. He can't plant his feet, or make sudden movements without either slipping or injuring himself. Again, the ground game carried the team.

It still rubs Brown the wrong way, as he has a higher standard for himself. No matter what, he'll take the win in whatever way he can get it

“You’ve got to give this a pass,” Brown added on the passing game. “You’ve got to give this game a pass, you know? It was just tough. The conditions were tough, you know? I keep getting this question. But, you can’t do nothing about it. The conditions were crazy.

“We couldn’t even see out there — so imagine throwing the ball and catching the ball, even though they were doing it at the end. But, the game’s on the line, they didn’t have a choice? I don’t think that would’ve been their first choice. I think they probably would’ve tried to run the ball if they could.”

Philadelphia will take on the NFC East rival, Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game. Maybe then, the weather will be in Brown's favor and he'll dominate the passing game.