The Eagles love to have running back depth.

The Philadelphia Eagles have finished with a top-10 rushing offense in four consecutive seasons and had a 1,000-yard rusher in each of the last two seasons. The Eagles are never lacking depth at several positions so why wouldn’t they add to another one and one that is important to their success in 2024?

Philly signed running back Tyrion Davis-Price to a future contract that should see him stick with the Eagles through spring OTAs. The news was broken by Elite Loyalty Sports, Davis-Price's agency.

The 2022 third-round pick appeared in seven games for the San Francisco 49ers over the last two seasons. He totaled 120 yards and did not score a touchdown. The Niners waived him in December and he finished the season on San Fran's practice squad.

The Eagles might be losing D'Andre Swift, their leading rusher from the 2023 season. Philly still has Kenneth Gainwell under contract, a player it is hopeful can develop into a No. 1 back, though he's entering his fourth NFL season and will have to make a huge leap this season if he wants to stick in Philly past his rookie contract.

Davis-Price probably won’t end up being a bellcow back for the Eagles, but he'll have a chance to make the roster and could earn some carries down the line next season. It remains to be seen if the Eagles will bring in an established top back. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is also one of the team's most consistent runners. Philly's rushing offense won’t completely vanish if they don’t add a No. 1 running back.

Tyrion Davis-Price might only get one more shot in the NFL. The Eagles might be the team that gives it to him and they'll evaluate everyone and everything they can to ensure their run game is still respectable.