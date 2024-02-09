Which Philadelphia Eagles position group might be headed for a major overhaul?

For most NFL teams, an 11-6 record would constitute an unmitigated success. For the Philadelphia Eagles, it's leading to major changes during the 2024 offseason.

Out for the Eagles are offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and defensive coordinator Sean Desai, as well as defensive play caller Matt Patricia. Replacing them are Kellen Moore on the offensive side and Vic Fangio on the defensive side. (Side note: is there a bigger age gap between coordinators in the NFL?)

Now that GM Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni have overhauled the coaching staff, all eyes turn to the Eagles' roster.

With two new coordinators, change is surely on the way. Which players didn't hold up their end of the bargain during a season that began with such promise before ending with not even a whimper?

Let's take a look at Philadelphia's roster as currently constructed, and identify who might not be around for training camp in July.

CB Darius Slay

Feeling any déjà vu, Eagles fans?

In March of 2023, it was widely reported that the Eagles were preparing to release the veteran cornerback. Not only did that transaction never materialize, but Slay instead inked a two-year extension to stay with Philly.

One year later, and Slay is again in danger of being released.

Slay's numbers declined in several categories in 2023. To start, he played the fewest games (12) of his 11-year career. He also gave up his highest completion percentage (61.3%) and yards per target (7.0) since 2020, his first with the Eagles.

Across the last seven games of the regular season, the Eagles surrendered over 30 points per game. That stretch of games included the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, and New York Giants (twice). Not exactly a murderer's row of offenses.

Of course, Slay and the Birds' season ended after a 32-9 drubbing by Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mayfield torched the Philly defense for 337 yards and three touchdowns.

If the Eagles designate Slay as a post-June 1 release, they could spread his $35 million cap hit across two seasons, although they wouldn't save anything, cap-wise.

CB James Bradberry

Releasing two starting cornerbacks in one offseason might seem drastic. But ask any Eagles fan about Bradberry's tackling in the team's playoff loss against the Bucs, and you probably wouldn't hear an objection.

Bradberry was outstanding for the Iggles on their road to Super Bowl 57. His play even earned him a three-year, $38 million extension after the season.

Roseman might want that one back.

Bradberry had a rough 2023. He was targeted 101 times, the third highest total of his career. He came up with just one interception, his lowest output since his rookie season. Most worrying, he allowed a quarterback rating of 114.3 when targeted; his previous high? 93.0.

With a much smaller cap hit than Slay's ($4.8 million to $10.9 million), Bradberry would be easier to release. If Fangio doesn't see a bounceback in Bradberry's future, he could find himself cut for the second time in less than two years.

S Kevin Byard

Let's keep it in the secondary, shall we?

Byard came to Philadelphia in an October trade with the Tennessee Titans. Seen as a luxurious upgrade as the team geared up for another Super Bowl run, Byard was either anonymous or being noticed for the wrong reasons as a member of the Eagles.

In 10 games in green and white, Byard produced a single interception and three passes defensed. His passer rating when targeted in 2023 (102.1) was the second-worst of his career, and his 74.6% completion percentage allowed was the highest of his pro career.

A poor season is one thing. But Byard also represents a sensible cut, cap-wise. His $14.2 million cap hit is currently the third-highest on the Eagles' books, but he would count for less than $1 million in dead cap space if he were trade or released.

Cutting two corners and a safety is a drastic measure. After the way this Philadelphia defense played down the stretch, that might not be the worst idea.