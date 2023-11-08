Jalen Hurts gets more on his plate as the Eagles defense takes a hit with Nakobe Dean's latest foot injury injury update.

The Philadelphia Eagles are having a superb start to the 2023-24 NFL season. Philly is 8-1 and sits in 1st place in the NFC East. The Eagles are preparing for their next matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs; however, the defense received unfortunate news on LB Nakobe Dean regarding his foot injury.

Nakobe Dean is placed on the injury reserve list

Dean has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain, per Mike Garafolo. The 22-year-old will see a foot specialist to determine a course of action. He is expected to be put on the injury reserve list in the meantime.

This is a blow to the Eagles defense. Dean has contributed 22 solo tackles to go with half a sack for the season. In Philly's game against the WashingtonCommanders, Dean broke out with 11 solo tackles and two assists.

The young LB started the season as Philly's defensive signals caller. Nevertheless, the Eagles have the personnel to make up for his loss.

Zach Cunningham led the might of Philly's linebacker depth in the team's last win against the Dallas Cowboys. Cunningham finished with eight solo tackles and two assists. Of course, the secondary stepped as well. James Bradberry chipped in six tackles while Kevin Byard contributed five solos and four assists.

The Eagles' defensive unit is supported by their monstrous offensive attack. Jalen Hurts and his talented lineup of receivers are hard for opposing teams to stop. They will take pressure off Philly's defense and give a steady stream of momentum to the team.

Philadelphia has a tall task against the Chiefs on November 20th. Perhaps some of their injury woes will be lightened by then.