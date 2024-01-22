A decision has been made about Eagles DC Sean Desai.

After the Philadelphia Eagles suffered a Wild Card exit, changes were in order. Jalen Hurts' squad expected to have another shot at a Super Bowl but all of that came to a halt because of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, some members of their fanbase have been calling for a change in coaching. Nick Sirianni may have just delivered that in the middle of the NFL Playoffs. Specifically, a big decision was made regarding the future of defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

Sean Desai has been fired by the Eagles. The more intriguing part is that the person who pulled the trigger on the call was Nick Sirianni, per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

It was all going downhill for the Eagles as the season went by. Desai had been removed from playcalling duties in the middle of the season. Then, they would lose their defensive identity and end the season by losing six out of their last seven games. All of that culminated when Baker Mayfield's Buccaneers tore apart the Eagles' defense in a heartbreaking NFL Wild Card loss.

The call being made by Sirianni points out how the Eagles are committed to him for the near future. This comes as no surprise because Jalen Hurts and the rest of the squad have backed up their head coach when it came to questions about his tenure. Overall, it looks like the Eagles have still not found their replacement for Jonathan Gannon, whether it's Desai or Matt Patricia.

How the Buccaneers dismantled the Eagles defense

To start off, no one on the Eagles' secondary was able to pick off Baker Mayfield. The squad badly needed a momentum swing in the second half but no one was able to step up. Their defense had holes in both air attacks and on the ground. In total, the Eagles had 426 yards 307 of those came from darts and lobs from Mayfield to his weapons. Rachaad White also had a field day up against the defensive line and secondary. He was able to rush for 18 carries and 72 yards in this game.

Changes are looming for the Eagles and the first domino had just fallen.