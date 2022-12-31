By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles are having one of the best regular seasons in the history of the franchise, and they can add an incredible historical feat to the impressive campaign with just a few more rushing touchdowns.

The Eagles need just three rushing scores to surpass the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most rushing TDs in a season in the Super Bowl Era. The Steelers rushed for 33 scores back in 1976, and the current iteration of the Eagles are at 31 with two games left in the season.

Run, Eagles Run The @Eagles need just three rushing TDs to surpass the 1976 Steelers (33) for the most rushing TDs in a season in the Super Bowl Era 🦅 pic.twitter.com/6ZBBeNIfgF — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) December 31, 2022

A big part of that has been superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts and starting running back Miles Sanders, who have given the Eagles one of the best ground games in the NFL in 2022. Besides throwing for 22 touchdowns, Hurts has rushed for a phenomenal 13 of his own, tying him for second place in the league.

Sanders has rushed for 11 touchdowns and 1,175 yards this season, and the way those two are controlling the rush game, it’s not hard to see why this year’s Philadelphia Eagles are on the precipice of a historical feat not seen in 46 years.

Hurts is a weapon in the red zone, and is a constant threat to score himself at any time. But if he decides to throw once the Eagles are inside the red zone, he has elite receivers in A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith on either side of the field.

All four of those players have had fantastic seasons for the Eagles, who have unsurprisingly compiled a league-best 13-2 record heading into the final two weeks of the regular season. They’ll have the opportunity to break the 1976 Steelers’ record on their home turf.

The Eagles will welcome the New Orleans Saints for a Week 17 clash on New Year’s Day, before hosting the New York Giants in the finale on Jan. 8.

The Terry Bradshaw-led 1976 Steelers went 10-4 in the AFC Central, defeating the Indianapolis Colts 40-14 in the Divisional Playoffs before bowing out to the then Oakland Raiders in the AFC Championship Game.