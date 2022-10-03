Eagles receive mixed bag of injury updates on CB duo Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox

The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t play their best football in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they still managed to come away with their fourth straight win of the season, leaving them as the lone undefeated team remaining in the NFL. However, it looks like they may end up being without one of their top corners for their upcoming Week 5 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Eagles were already without Avonte Maddox against Jacksonville, as he suffered a sprained ankle in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders. They also lost Darius Slay after just three plays against the Jags to a forearm injury, leaving their secondary perilously thin throughout the rest of the game.

The latest update on the cornerback duo’s injuries has been a bit of a mixed bag. Maddox’s status for Week 5 has been labeled as up in the air, while Slay’s injury is reportedly not serious, giving him a chance to play in Week 5. It could be worse, but there’s a chance the Eagles secondary will have to go up against Arizona without two of their best cornerbacks.

#Eagles CB Avonte Maddox, who suffered an ankle sprain last week, has this week's game up in the air, sources say. Could miss one, but not long-term. Meanwhile, CB Darius Slay did not suffer a major forearm injury, and he has a chance to play this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2022

Anytime players have to miss time with injury, it’s not exactly ideal. Both Slay and Maddox had been having strong starts to the season for the Eagles, and their absences very nearly cost Philly their perfect record to start the season. Being without either one of them, or both of them, would be a huge blow for their upcoming game against the Cardinals.

On the bright side, it looks like both players have avoided serious injuries here, and will likely be back on the field sooner rather than later. But if they are forced to miss time, it will be interesting to see whether the Eagles defense can recover from their losses, as their perfect start to the season could depend on their health.