As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare for their next big hurdle, the 2025 edition of the Super Bowl, there's another shoe to drop shortly after the game comes to an end: Kellen Moore leaving to become the new head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

Now, sure, technically, there's no guarantee Moore will leave; he could opt to go for a two-peat or want his own revenge on the Chiefs for beating the Birds in New Orleans. But realistically, he's probably gone, with the team having to find a new offensive coordinator for the fourth straight year under Nick Sirianni.

Fortunately, the Eagles already have a sort of offensive coordinator in waiting in the form of Kevin Patullo, who currently holds the title of passing game coordinator/assistant head coach with the team.

Discussing his role in an interview with Eliot Shorr-Parks ahead of the Super Bowl, Patullo noted that, at this point, he knows the Eagles' offense like the back of his hand.

“The way I look at it is I'm basically half head coach and half offensive coordinator in that world. I get to do both, which is very fortunate, like, you can see a lot of stuff, as a coach that most people don't get to see if they're not a head coach. So for now it's a very unique role,” Patullo said.

“Nick trusts me, obviously we're very close, I'm part of a lot of decisions, so that's really valuable for me and obviously, to us as a team, to have who go back and forth to talk. And as far as the offense, I mean really, since even day one, it's not just in the passing game; I've basically been involved in every area of the offense as far as the passing game, the running game, RPOs, and all the other stuff we do. The situational stuff we do, the two-minute, the red zone; I mean, I'm basically involved in everything.”

While that's all well and good, is Patullo confident in his ability to take over Moore's spot? Yes, Patullo believes he is.

“Oh absolutely. I mean, to be honest, anything I need to do, I can do to continue to grow, would be good for me; as a person, and as a coach,” Patullo said. “And the role I'm in now has been good, too. I said I get to do both essentially, but you know, I'm looking forward to whatever happens. I'm not particular in what it needs to be, I'll take the path the way it's supposed to go, that's kind of what I've been doing for a long time now, this is my 16th year in the NFL, and it always works out the way it's supposed to.”

Would the Eagles be better off if they brought in an outside option like Bobby Slowaik to fill the role Moore filled in 2024? Debatable, as Moore was an outsider who added plenty to Philadelphia's offense. But if Sirianni wants to promote from within, few have the same level of experience as Patullo, or the same relationship with Philly's head coach.