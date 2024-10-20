The Philadelphia Eagles blew out the New York Giants 28-3 on Sunday. While they beat the Browns in Week 6, the last week has been full of criticisms for head coach Nick Sirianni. Cameras caught him barking at his home fans after their win over the Browns and critics crushed him.

After Week 7, Hurts backed his coach in his post-game press conference. Eliot Shorr-Parks from WIP posted this snippet on social media.

“Obviously he knows that I'm behind him. He knows that communication is important amongst this team sport and he's been doing a really good job of doing that,” Hurts said.” “We talk about everybody dominating their box and trying to check off your box given the roles you have. I feel like he's really come in with really good intensity, intentionality, and delivering good messages for us to be focused and be on the same page. He's also apologetic when he needs to be.”

Hurts and Sirianni combined to bring the Eagles to the Super Bowl in 2022. While they lost to the Chiefs, things were looking up for the franchise. Last year, they collapsed down the stretch after a 10-1 start and Sirianni's seat was considered hot coming into the year. Questionable fourth-down calls and brutal losses have turned up the temperature despite a 4-2 start.

Eagles must get hot to save Nick Sirianni's job

Getting the seal of approval from the franchise quarterback is a great place to start for a coach trying to keep his job. While Hurts has also been the target of negative fan reaction, he has a massive contract that will keep him in Philly. The Eagles are unlikely to start a rebuild with Hurts and their star wide receivers.

The obvious way Sirianni can keep his job is to keep winning. After a 2-2 start, they have won consecutive games coming out of their early bye. The schedule remains soft for the next few weeks. While the Bengals have turned things around, their defense remains beatable for the Eagles. They follow that matchup with games against the Jaguars and Cowboys.

The criticism of Sirianni can go away with two wins in their next three games. While the Commanders have been a great story this season, the NFC East lead is not insurmountable. The 2024 Philadelphia Eagles will be a part of the NFC playoff conversation even if early in the season it did not seem like it.