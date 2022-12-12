By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has taken the NFL world by storm. After another dazzling performance in Week 13 against the Giants, Hall of Famer and media personality Shannon Sharpe has made his MVP pick; and it won’t make Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes happy.

Following Philly’s 48-22 victory over the Giants, Sharpe took to Twitter with a bold MVP take on Hurts. To Sharpe, Hurts has already won.

“MVP race over,” Sharpe said. “That award belongs to and rightful so to J. Hurts.”

Against New York, Hurts completed 21-of-31 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns. He added seven rushes for another 77 yards and a touchdown. As the Eagles gained 437 yards, Hurts was responsible for 294 of them, or 67%

While Hurts dominated against the Giants, it hasn’t been anything new for Hurts this season. On the year, he has completed 68% of his passes for 3,157 yards, 22 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Hurts has also ran 139 times for 686 yards and ten touchdowns.

All season, Jalen Hurts has seemed like a prime MVP candidate. He currently ranks sixth in the NFL in passing touchdowns and 10th in passing yards. He also has the second highest quarterback rating among qualified players at 108.4 and ranks sixth among all players, including running backs, in rushing touchdowns. All on top of Philadelphia clinching a playoff spot at 12-1.

For players such as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who leads the league in passing yards and touchdowns, the MVP race isn’t over. But to Sharpe, Hurts has done more than enough and has proven he is deserving of this season’s MVP award.