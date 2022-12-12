By Steve Zavala · 1 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles orchestrated yet another statement performance in the second half of the season, as they came away with a 48-22 road win over the New York Giants.

The Jalen Hurts-led Eagles offense had no problem at all moving the ball downfield against the Giants. Philadelphia tallied 437 total yards on the day, and Hurts anchored eight scoring drives. Overall, they also posted a formidable 6.4 yards per play average on offense in the divisional matchup.

With the win in Week 14, the Eagles became the first this year to officially secure a playoff spot, and for head coach Nick Sirianni, he is aiming for the stars this season.

“We know our goals are higher,” Sirianni said

Sirianni added that the next goal for the Eagles will be to clinch the NFC East. They currently hold the top spot in the division with a 12-1 record, and they also have a 2.0-game lead on Dallas coupled with their head-to-head tiebreaker over them.

The Eagles will now turn their attention to a road contest against the Chicago Bears coming up in Week 15. They sure will look to create further separation away from the likes of the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.