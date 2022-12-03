By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The Tennessee Titans (7-4) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 pm ET. Below we continue our NFL odds series with a Titans-Eagles prediction and pick.

Tennessee comes into Sunday’s matchup fresh off a loss to Cincinnati yet still holds a three-game lead in the AFC South. The Titans are 8-3 against the spread while 73% of their games have gone under. Philadelphia, meanwhile, has won two straight games and is clinging to a two-game lead in the NFC East. The Eagles are 6-5 against the spread while 64% of their games have gone over. The teams most recently met in 2018 when Tennessee came away with a 26-23 victory.

Here are the Titans-Eagles NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Titans-Eagles Odds

Tennessee Titans: +4.5 (-106)

Philadelphia Eagles: -4.5 (-114)

Over: 44.5 (-110)

Under: 44.5 (-110)

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread

Tennessee continues to defy expectations and has become the face of the AFC South thanks to head coach Mike Vrabel’s sustained regular season success. The Titans don’t have flashy players and won’t sell many jerseys but are a rock-solid football team. Matched up against the most dominant team in the league thus far, the Titans will need to yet again defy expectations if they want to cover as road underdogs.

First and foremost, the Titans will have to ride star running back Derrick Henry early and often if they want any hope of covering. Philadelphia has a strong defense that ranks sixth in total defensive DVOA, but they’re just 24th in rush defense DVOA. The Eagles allow 121 rushing yards per game which ranks 18th in the NFL. Henry holds the second-most rushing yards in the NFL with 1,048. Henry attempted 247 rushes this season – 23 more than the next closest rusher. He’s been borderline unstoppable for years now and is in a great position to tear up a vulnerable Philadelphia front seven.

While Tennessee’s offense should have no problems moving the chains on the ground, their defense will have to continue their strong play if they want to contain Philly’s potent offense. The Titans have a strong unit overall as they rank 10th in defensive DVOA. They are even better against the rush, however, as they’re first in rush defense DVOA. Tennessee allows just 84.5 rushing yards per game, third in the league. This will be especially important against a Philadelphia team that is first in offensive rush DVOA. The Eagles average 163 yards per game on the ground – third in the NFL. Jalen Hurts and company will be tough to slow down but if there is a defense that is equipped to do so, it’s Mike Vrabel’s Titans.

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread

Philadelphia has been the breakout team of 2022. The first team to reach ten wins, the Eagles look the part of a legitimate Super Bowl contender. That being said, they remain just two games up on the Cowboys in the NFC East and will be highly motivated to take down a strong Tennessee team. Adding fuel to the fire is the reunion of star wide receiver AJ Brown. Philly acquired Brown during the offseason and he’s been a key cog in their elite offense. Brown has been vocal about his displeasure with how the trade transpired – something to keep in mind when making a Titans-Eagles prediction.

Sunday’s game will pit the number one team in offensive rush DVOA and defensive rush DVOA against one another. Philly’s ability to run the ball will surely be a major factor in the outcome of the game, but if they want to cover they’re going to need Jalen Hurts’ arm to be firing on all cylinders. Tennessee has a strong defense overall but they can be beaten through the air. They’re a pedestrian 16th in years per attempt allowed through the air. This bodes well for Philly’s wide-receiver duo of Brown and Devonta Smith.

The dynamic duo each has amassed over 50 receptions each, with Brown surpassing 800 yards and Smith 600. Brown has been quiet in recent weeks, however, as he hasn’t gone over 60 yards in over a month. That being said, he’s a ticking time bomb with the potential to go off at any moment. On two separate occasions, Brown went over 150 yards receiving yards in a game. Expect a monster performance against his former team.

Final Titans-Eagles Prediction & Pick

In spite of Philly’s shining record, Tennessee matches up very well with the league’s leaders in wins. The Titans have a great chance to win the game but regardless this should be a tight one. Hammer the Titans with confidence and don’t shy away from the money line.

Final Titans-Eagles Prediction & Pick: Tennessee Titans +4.5 (-106)